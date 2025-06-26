In a surprising twist, Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy has been postponed to July 18. The film was supposed to arrive on June 27 and clash with Kajol’s Maa at the box office. The fight intensified once Sonakshi’s film started leading the pre-box office battle with more likes on BMS!

Sonakshi Sinha Was Winning Over Kajol’s Maa!

However, despite leading over Kajol’s film by 55% higher BMS likes, director Kush Sinha decided to walk out of the clash. His film garnered almost 73K likes on BMS, while Kajol’s Maa had only 47K likes.

Nikita Roy Gets Postponed!

However, an official statement by the team said, “Hi guys! We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens. With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to July 18, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far, but you’ll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you July 18 will be worth the wait! See you in theatres.”

Will Nikita Roy Have A Fair Chance At The Box Office?

While the decision to postpone the film comes suddenly, it might be a sane choice to escape the clash despite leading the pre-box office battle. Here are three reasons why it has escaped the box office battle with Kajol’s Maa.

Lesser Screens – Unfair Chance!

Amidst the box office battle between Maa and Nikita Roy, Kajol was winning the screen count. And with a lesser screen count, it would have been impossible for Sonakshi Sinha‘s Nikita Roy to sail at the box office. At least now, the film would have a fair chance to survive!

More Competition, Intense Battle!

The film would have faced competition not only from Kajol’s Maa but it would also have had to share screens with Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, a pan-India film, Kannappa, might also have hampered Sonakshi Sinha’s film! Escaping this intense battle could turn a good bet!

Time To Create Hype!

The genre of Nikita Roy is a supernatural thriller, and if Kajol’s Maa sails, Sonakshi Sinha’s film might get a little more time to generate buzz and create hype since the genre, in general, is working at the box office. Bringing two films of almost the same genre on the same day could have been a suicidal mission!

Written by Pavan Kirpalani and Nikita Roy, it is directed by Kussh Sinha. Hopefully, the film gets a fair chance at the box office and creates enough buzz and hype in the upcoming days to sail!

