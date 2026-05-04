Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is close to completing 50 days of its theatrical run. The spy action thriller is enjoying a glorious run, but will miss beating Pushpa 2 in its lifetime. That’s not it; it will miss out on 3 major records held by Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Aditya Dhar’s directorial was released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi holidays. It created history by registering the biggest ever opening for a Bollywood film. The streak of success has continued for 50 long days, adding 1175.53 crore net across all languages. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, but it will miss three milestones against Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 will remain the #1 Indian grosser!

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 wrapped up its lifetime, amassing a whopping 1265.97 crore net. It is the highest-grossing Indian film across all languages at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was a strong contender, but it will miss the first spot by a considerable margin of over 75 crore.

The 1200 crore club is out of reach?

Dhurandhar 2 is the only Bollywood film in the 1000 crore club at the domestic box office. The spy-action thriller sequel became the second Indian film to enter the 1100 crore club. However, Ranveer Singh starrer will likely miss the 1200 crore club. It still needs 25 crore more in the kitty across all languages, which is a difficult feat given it is in the last leg of its theatrical run.

Highest-selling Indian film on BMS

Ranveer Singh starrer set new benchmarks for Bollywood, registering a whopping 18.17 million BMS sales in 46 days of its box office run. It is the second highest-selling Indian film on BMS. Pushpa 2 conquers the throne with 20.28 million and will remain the only film in the 20 million club.

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