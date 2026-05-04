Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. The historical action drama has created history, scoring the highest opening weekend in Marathi cinema. It has also emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn in its opening weekend?

According to the official update, Raja Shivaji collected 13.10 crore net on day 3, including the Marathi and Hindi belt. It recorded its highest single-day collection, surpassing its opening-day total of 12.40 crore. Word of mouth has been excellent, keeping the momentum favorable despite competition from Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, and other Hindi releases.

The cumulative total stands at 37 crore net after 3 days at the Indian box office. Made against a reported budget of 75 crore, Raja Shivaji has recovered 49% of its total investments.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 12.40 crore

Day 2: 11.50 crore

Day 3: 13.10 crore

Total: 37 crore

Records the highest opening weekend for a Marathi film!

The streak of success continues through the opening weekend. With a double-digit score for three days straight, Raja Shivaji registered the biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film. It surpassed Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s Thackeray with a margin of 14.10 crore, which is huge!

Here are the top 5 highest opening weekends of all time in Marathi cinema (net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 37 crore (3 days) Thackeray: 22.9 crore Sairat: 12.1 crore Mauli: 11.1 crore Lai Bhaari: 10.55 crore

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time!

Another massive milestone has been achieved. Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer surpassed the domestic lifetime of 7 Marathi films. The list includes Nach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crore), Dashavatar (24.21 crore), Dharmaveer (24.67 crore), Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore), and Thackeray (31 crore), Timepass (33 crore), Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (35 crore). It has emerged as the 6th highest Marathi grosser in India, in a tie with Lai Bhaari.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in India (estimated net collection):

Sairat: 80.98 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 76.28 crore Ved: 61.20 crore Natsamrat: 42 crore Pawankhind: 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari: 37 crore | Raja Shivaji: 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali: 35 crore Thackeray: 31.6 crore Timepass: 30 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 37 crore

Budget recovery: 49%

India gross: 43.66 crore

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