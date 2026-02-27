Krantijyoti Vidyalay, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles, recently concluded its 8th week in theaters. Released amid decent expectations, the film stunned everyone with its strong performance and has emerged as a blockbuster at the Indian box office. It has recorded a whopping 595% returns in a span of 57 days.

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 57 days?

The Marathi social drama raked in 47 lakh during its 8th week, registering a drop of just 21.66% from week 7’s 60 lakh. Overall, the film has earned a solid 27.82 crore net at the Indian box office in 57 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 32.82 crore. With the film retaining over 100 theaters in the 9th week, it is expected to make more moolah this week and is heading for a lifetime collection of 28-29 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crore

Week 2 – 8.76 crore

Week 3 – 5.59 crore

Week 4 – 3.54 crore

Week 5 – 1.79 crore

Week 6 – 93 lakh

Week 7 – 60 lakh

Week 8 – 47 lakh

Total – 27.82 crore

Turns out to be a massive success!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 27.82 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 23.82 crore. Calculated further, it equals 595.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To reach 600% returns, the Sachin Khedekar starrer must earn 28 crore net, which is very much possible as it needs to add just 18 lakh to the tally.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 27.82 crore

ROI – 23.82 crore

ROI% – 595.5%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is written and directed by Hemant Dhome and produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. It was released in theaters on January 1.

