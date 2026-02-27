Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ended its glorious run at the worldwide box office after running in theaters for 6 weeks. The film benefited from the Sankranti holidays and thereafter maintained the momentum for a couple of weeks. As a result, it emerged as a success despite its huge budget. Also, it turned out to be the first 300 crore grosser globally for Chiranjeevi. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Telugu action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 12. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word of mouth. Such a reception helped the film score well even after the holiday season ended. It sustained the competition from The Raja Saab and Anaganaga Oka Raju.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened on a strong note by earning 41.6 crore net. In the lifetime run, it multiplied the opening day collection by over 5 times. As per the final collection update, the film concluded at 220.99 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 260.76 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 43 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 303.76 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 220.99 crore

India gross – 260.76 crore

Overseas gross – 43 crore

Worldwide gross – 303.76 crore

Chiranjeevi makes history!

With Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi delivered his first-ever 300-crore global grosser. Other than making a debut in the 300 crore club, Chiru also made history by becoming the only Tollywood senior star to score a triple century. Earlier, the feat looked out of reach, but the film slowly and steadily reached the milestone.

Box office verdict

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it earned 220.99 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 20.99 crore. Calculated further, it equals 10.49% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 200 crore

India net collection – 220.99 crore

ROI – 20.99 crore

ROI% – 10.49%

Verdict – Plus

