Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has finally crossed the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The much-awaited moment has come after four weeks in theatres. But YRF’s action thriller is yet to attain the success tag. Scroll below for the day 28 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 28

According to the official update, Mardaani 3 earned 20 lakh on day 28. It maintained a steady hold, although on the lower end. There’s little competition at the box office, as Tu Yaa Main, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and Assi are underperforming. Even Border 2 has achieved its saturation. But the mixed reviews restricted Rani Mukerji starrer from growing.

Another obstacle has been averted as The Kerala Story 2 was postponed at the last minute due to a court stay. The overall box office collection of Mardaani 3 in India has reached 50.07 crore net after 28 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 59.08 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Week 4: 2.52 crore

Total: 50.07 crore

Mardaani 3 is not yet a box office success!

Rani Mukerji’s threequel was reportedly mounted on a budget of 60 crore. The makers have recovered 83.45% of the total investment in 4 weeks. It still needs around 9.93 crore in the kitty to reach the breakeven stage. That’s a difficult feat considering the daily collection have dropped to 20 lakh.

However, it may enjoy a longer than expected run due to the postponement of The Kerala Story 2. There’s no significant upcoming release until the arrival of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026. Let’s see if the YRF production makes the most of the opportunity!

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary (Revised)

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 50.07 crore

Budget recovery – 83.45%

India gross – 59.08 crore

Overseas gross – 13.92 crore

Worldwide gross – 73 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Pre-Box Office Battle: Ranveer Singh Still Needs 162% Jump In BMS Interests, Yash Is Thriving!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News