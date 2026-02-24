Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein arrived in theatres on February 20, 2025. The expectations were high, especially in the urban centres. The romantic drama has maintained a decent hold on its first Monday. Scroll below for the box office collection on day 4.

Drops below the one crore mark on Monday

According to estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned 65 lakh on day 4. It maintained a decent hold, with a 48% drop compared to 1.25 crore garnered on the opening day. It would have been ideal to maintain the 1 crore+ streak, but there’s massive competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, Assi, and other releases.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 4.85 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 5.72 crore. The romantic drama is now aiming to surpass Siddhant Chaturvedi’s 2023 action thriller Yudhra, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 11.35 crore net. It must maintain a steady hold during the mid-week blues to achieve the milestone.

Check out the revised day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Total: 4.85 crore

What is Do Deewane Seher Mein’s budget?

Ravi Udyawar‘s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. In 4 days, the makers have recovered 19.4% of the estimated investments. Do Deewane Seher Mein needs to earn almost 5X to be able to enter the safe zone. The Kerala Story 2 is releasing in theatres this Friday, leading to more obstacles at the ticket windows. Only time will tell if it attains success at the box office.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 4.85 crore

Budget recovery: 19%

India gross: 5.72 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Rewrite History, Breaking 3 Major Opening Weekend Records?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News