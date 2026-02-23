Our hopes are sky-high for Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. Slated for a release on March 19, 2026, the spy action thriller will enjoy a 4-day extended opening weekend. It will indeed be a record-breaking spree, but will history be rewritten by surpassing 3 major records? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar 2 will enjoy a festive boost!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be releasing in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Along with Eid, it will also enjoy a boost during the first weekend due to Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivities.

Back in 2025, Dhurandhar brought in 106.50 crores during its first weekend, emerging as the 3rd highest weekend grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. The pre-release buzz is unprecedented, and with such a wide release, the sequel is only expected to achieve new benchmarks. A 200 crore+ opening weekend should be well within reach.

Dhurandhar 2 will be eyeing 3 big records in its opening weekend in India

Can it emerge as the highest opening weekend grosser in Bollywood?

Ranveer Singh starrer will be competing against Jawan to score the highest 4-day extended opening weekend in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan starrer had accumulated a whopping 286.16 crore net in all languages, leaving behind Pathaan‘s 280.75 crore in 5 days.

Can history be rewritten in Hindi cinema?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 achieved new feats at the Hindi box office, amassing a historic 291 crore during its 4-day extended opening weekend. That would be a very challenging mark, considering the cut-throat competition from Yash’s Toxic, especially in the Southern belt.

Can it join Pushpa 2 to score the fastest 200 crore club?

Jawan, Animal, and Pathaan tie at the first spot, as they took 4 days to enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 beat them all to achieve the milestone in 3 days. It is now to be seen which one of the two elite clubs Dhurandhar: The Revenge joins.

