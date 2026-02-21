Indian cinema is going to witness the clash of the titans on Eid 2026. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is locking horns with Yash’s Toxic at the box office on March 19, 2026. The pre-release battle has already begun, and Aditya Dhar’s sequel has lost in another arena. Scroll below for the interesting report!

Toxic registers 46% higher teaser views in 24 hours

The official teaser of Geetu Mohandas‘ period gangster drama was released on Friday morning. Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups has registered 22 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. The gore, the bloodshed, is the talk of the town, currently trending at #1. It has also registered 398K likes.

On the other hand, the official teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released around two weeks ago. So far, it has registered 15 million views, with 453K likes. It is trending at the #2 spot on YouTube.

Well, Toxic has clearly won this pre-box office battle by leaps and bounds. It has registered 46% higher views in 24 hours, and one can only imagine the situation after two weeks.

Second loss for Ranveer Singh & team!

This isn’t the first time Toxic has taken its lead against Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. It is also far ahead in BookMyShow interests. Nayanthara co-starrer has registered 401K+ likes while Dhurandhar: The Revenge lags way behind with only 145K+ interests.

It is to be noted that Aditya Dhar’s sequel will be released in 5 languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Considering the massive heights Dhurandhar achieved with only a Hindi release in 2025, the response should have been better.

All eyes are now on the response to the respective trailers, which will determine whether the tables can turn in this big battle! While there remains no official confirmation, we hear Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer is arriving on March 5.

