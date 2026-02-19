Dhurandhar has wrapped up its glorious run in theatres. Cine-goers are now eagerly anticipating Dhurandhar 2, which is releasing on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s sequel has been passed by the Censor board, and there’s good news! Scroll below for a detailed analysis of its box office potential!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge secures U/A Certificate

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has been granted the 16+ U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has a runtime of 3 hours and 28 minutes (208 minutes). Just like the OG 2025 film, the film will have a mature theme, but the younger viewers can watch it under parental guidance. This is a big benefit for Aditya Dhar’s film, as it can now drive a broader audience to theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s 2025 blockbuster secured an ‘A’ certificate. It had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. Despite all the obstacles, it garnered massive love, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. That’s not it; the spy-action thriller also surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar to become the highest-grossing Indian adult film at the worldwide box office.

The buzz is massive for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With a shorter runtime and a U/A certificate, it has the scope to shine brighter at the box office. The sequel factor will also benefit Ranveer Singh & gang. However, the only major obstacle is the clash with Yash’s Toxic. The footfalls will get divided, and it will be the survival of the fittest this Eid 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 to score an opening of 65 crore+?

The horizons have expanded at the box office. With the aforementioned advantages, Dhurandhar 2 has the potential to score an opening of 65 crore+. It will be competing against Stree 2 (64.80 crores) to record the highest opening in the history of Bollywood. But here’s hoping it withstands the Toxic storm with full force. Fingers crossed!

