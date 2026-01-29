Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has managed to stay alive despite being in theaters for over 50 days and facing competition from the mighty Border 2. In fact, it is now a contender to become the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office in its 8th week. In the meantime, it has surpassed the week 8 collections of Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 55!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 55 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller dropped below the 50 lakh mark for the first time, scoring an estimated 35 lakh on the 8th Wednesday, day 55. Overall, it has earned an estimated 891.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1052.14 crore gross. Since Mardaani 3 releases tomorrow (January 30), the film will slow down further, thus keeping the 900 crore milestone way out of reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Day 50 – 60 lakh

Day 51 – 1.1 crores

Day 52 – 1.5 crores

Day 53 – 1.55 cro r es

cro es Day 54 – 50 lakh

Day 55 – 35 lakh

Total – 891.65 crores

Becomes the 2nd highest week 8 grosser among Hindi films

Particularly speaking about the 8th week, there’s still one day to go, and Dhurandhar has already amassed an estimated 5.6 crores. With this, it has surpassed Stree 2 (5.01 crores) to register the second-highest collections for a Hindi film during the 8th week. It needs 37 lakh more to claim the first spot by beating Uri – The Surgical Strike (5.96 crores).

With no holiday benefit or any other helping factors, Dhurandhar will see a drop today, on day 56, and thus miss the chance to beat Uri – The Surgical Strike. However, if the film shows an upward trend, it could make history as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the 8th week.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hindi films in the 8th week (net):

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 5.96 crores Dhurandhar – 5.6 crores (1 day to go) Stree 2 – 5.01 crores Chhaava – 3.5 crores Pushpa – 3.25 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Surpasses Fighter To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Among Republic Day Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News