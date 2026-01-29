Sunny Deol-led Border 2 might not have been roaring like Gadar 2, but still, it has managed to fetch solid numbers at the Indian box office so far. Today, on day 7, the opening week will conclude, and it is likely to end on a high note. Going by the advance booking update, the film is aiming to stay above the 12 crore mark in the net collection; thus, another good day is on the cards. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Running across 15,000+ shows

In the absence of any major Bollywood releases till now, there’s no shortage of shows for the Border sequel. Until Republic Day, it was running across 16,000+ shows in India, and though the count dropped on regular weekdays, it is still a strong show count. Today, the film has 15,300 shows scheduled, which definitely gives scope to score really well, even with a decent occupancy.

Grosses over 3.5 crores through day 7 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, Border 2 sold tickets worth 3.95 crore gross approx at the Indian box office for day 7. Compared to day 6’s 4.65 crore gross, pre-sales dropped 15.05%, which is normal. The film is expected to gain momentum through over-the-counter ticket sales, especially in the mass belt.

Day 7 prediction of Border 2

Considering pre-sales and the expected good turnout of audiences through spot bookings, Border 2 is likely to score around 13 crore net at the Indian box office on day 7. With such a number, the film will wrap up its first week on a strong note. From tomorrow, the show count will drop due to the release of YRF’s Mardaani 3, but it is unlikely to have a major impact on the Sunny Deol starrer.

More about the film

The Bollywood epic action war film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. It is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under the banners T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The film was released in theaters on January 23.

