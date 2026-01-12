Usually, a trailer leaves us excited and anticipating, but this one’s different. Rani Mukerji is here with the official trailer of the Mardaani 3 franchise. The impact is so strong that my weak heart may not be ready to face the brutal reality of what exists in our country. Scroll below for the detailed review!

Decoding the Mardaani 3 Trailer

The 3-minute-and-16-second trailer plunges viewers headfirst into the brutal underbelly of India. It opens with the haunting voiceover of an innocent young girl abducted in broad daylight — and she is far from the only one. Inspired by true-life events, the film unfolds the chilling story of 93 girls who vanish within just 90 days, exposing a horrifying reality that feels disturbingly close to home.

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a woman on a relentless mission to rescue the missing girls, uncover the truth behind the kidnappings, and deliver justice at any cost. As the investigation deepens, it reveals soul-stirring and deeply unsettling truths — young girls being sold for Rs 10 lakh each, for reasons too horrific even to fathom.

At the centre of this criminal network stands a formidable antagonist, a gangster known as Amma, the mastermind behind what is chillingly referred to as a “beggar mafia.” What follows is an intense face-off between Shivani and Amma, a battle of will, power, and morality, leaving one burning question in its wake: who will ultimately emerge victorious?

Mardaani 3 Trailer Review

I would honestly confess that this is one of the finest Bollywood trailers I have witnessed in my lifetime. The impact is so visceral that within the first ten seconds, my blood began to boil, dreading what lay ahead. Not because we are unaware that such brutal realities exist in our country, but because our collective ignorance of them feels almost unforgivable. It left me disturbed, angry, and quietly guilty.

All hail director Abhiraj Minawala. If this is merely a glimpse of what he has packed into the trailer, I am already bracing myself for a gut-wrenching cinematic experience. The justice system in our country may take its time, but I can only hope that, at least on the big screen, we get to witness these culprits burning in hell. So, when those real-life culprits watch this film, they feel scared to commit such crimes in future.

A special mention to Rani Mukerji and YRF for stepping up and backing such a sensitive yet urgent subject. It’s bold, uncompromising, and desperately needs attention. The Mardaani franchise has steadily built a solid foundation over the years, and I’m glad it now has the right platform to reach the masses, exactly where this story belongs.

And while we’re at it, Mallika Prasad deserves every bit of praise coming her way. What a tremendous performance she delivers as the antagonist. You hate her to the core from the very few frames she appears in, and if I find myself cursing her character in the theatre, that will only mark her true victory as an actor.

The screenplay, cinematography, and background score work in perfect sync, elevating the experience at every turn. But above all, it’s the narrative itself that grips you and refuses to let go. This one has all the markings of a deserving box-office blockbuster, and I’m more than willing to place my bets on it.

I cannot wait for January 30, 2025, the big release of Mardaani 3 in theatres worldwide.

