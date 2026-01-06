Bollywood is set to welcome 2026 on a light-hearted note with the comedy-drama, Rahu Ketu. Starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the leading roles, Vipul Vig’s directorial is arriving in cinemas on January 16, 2025. The official trailer was released a while ago, and it has left me in splits. Scroll below for the detailed review.

Decoding the Rahu Ketu Trailer

The 3-minute-and-7-second trailer opens with Piyush Mishra’s quirky narration, instantly setting the tone for a fun-filled ride. It smoothly transitions into the amusing introduction of the titular characters, Rahu and Ketu, played by Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Innocent, clueless, and utterly lovable, their silly antics and effortless camaraderie are guaranteed to draw laughs.

Blending fantasy, romance, mystery, and comedy, Rahu Ketu promises to be a wholesome entertainer. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Sumit Gulati, adding further depth and variety to the narrative.

Rahu Ketu Trailer Review

The heart and soul of this comedy-drama lies in the chemistry between Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. Having previously collaborated in Dolly Ki Doli and the popular Fukrey franchise, the duo brings the same infectious energy and comfort to the screen, which translates beautifully in the trailer.

Shalini Pandey, too, makes a promising impression. Her character exudes confidence, swag, and charm, making her one of the elements to watch out for.

Dialogues appear to be another major highlight of Rahu Ketu. It embraces the essence of classic, mindless Bollywood comedies, films that may not always follow logic but guarantee pure entertainment. The background score is playful and upbeat, while small details, like the amusingly named “Tandoorino Pizza”, add to the film’s quirky vibe.

With expectations now set, all eyes are on the full-length content and early audience reactions when Rahu Ketu releases in theatres on January 16, 2026.

