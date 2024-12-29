In a podcast with ‘Timeout With Ankit,’ Chunky shared the time when SRK and Gauri first came to Mumbai and they lived in a rented house. Chunky said, “I think one of his first friends in Mumbai when he first came was my younger brother Chikki. They’re still the best of friends. So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh and Gauri) both were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab beth ke video cassettes dekhte the. So he and Gauri were in my house quite often.”

Further, Chunky Panday also shared that he was sure that SRK will become a superstar. “With Shah Rukh, I was so sure this boy is gonna become a superstar. Because he had that in him, you can see that fire..He’s always had that. That talent has always been there with him before he became a superstar. So he’s very confident, and he knew where he was going. I mean, yeah, of course,I’m very proud that I’ve known him since then. He hasn’t changed,” he added.

In an interview with No Filter Neha, Ananya Panday also shared her bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared, “I think he is just the kind of person. We didn’t feel like that. He didn’t make us feel like that. I don’t think he makes anyone feel like that. He makes the person in front of him feel like the Badshah. He has this amazing quality about him. Shah Rukh sir is a very inclusive person. Like there was this year when KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) won their first IPL and he was like ‘it is because of you three, you are my lucky charm, you will always be with me’. So he always makes us feel special. When we were younger, I don’t think we even realized this.” Ananya also shared that she had spent a lot of time at Shah Rukh Khan’s house during her childhood.

Well, the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday is continued to this day, as SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Chunky’s daughter, Ananya Panday, are also best friends. Their bond of love and friendship is quite visible on social media.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Hema Malini’s Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Away From Each Other: “He Used To Immediately Sit Next To Me But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News