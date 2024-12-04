Chunky Panday is one proud father! The actor is praised for his daughter Ananya Panday, who appeared in several projects last year, including the films CTRL and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the show Call Me Bae.

During a recent interview, Chunky joked that he wanted to get Ananya’s DNA checked, as despite being her father, he cannot carry a whole series on his shoulder like Ananya did in Call Me Bae.

Chunky Panday Jokes He Wants to Check Ananya Panday’s DNA After Her Performance in Call Me Bae

Chunky Panday recently chatted on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel with Ananya Panday. During the conversation, Ananya asked him what he thought of her acting talent. Chunky replied that he was surprised to see her pull off a show with eight episodes.

“You are a surprising actor. You have surprised me with a few of your performances, especially with the first one I saw. But now what I saw in Call Me Bae, to pull off those 7-8 episodes and still be pleasant to the eye and you want to watch it again and again, I think that’s a great achievement,” Chunky said.

The actor further said that he cannot carry a series on his shoulder and must get Ananya’s DNA checked to find out where she got this talent. “That’s something I would never be able to do. I can pull off a few nice scenes in films, but carrying a whole film or show with you, that’s why I want to get your DNA checked,” Chunky added.

Chunky Panday Reveals a Flaw in Ananya Panday’s Acting

While Chunky is in awe of Ananya’s talent, he is still efficient and is not afraid to highlight the areas where she can improve. When Ananya asked him if he had noticed any flaws in her acting, Chunky replied she could work on her voice.

“Sometimes, I feel you can remove the shriek. Whenever you shriek, I want to call you up, wherever you are. Even though I have got so many flaws, every actor has flaws. We become good actors because of our flaws,” Chunky answered.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies: Shahid Kapoor’s Deva In January To Alia Bhatt’s Alpha In December – Complete Release Date Calendar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News