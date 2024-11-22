Rakesh Roshan is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry. He is known for his contributions as a director, producer, and actor. He has been instrumental in shaping Bollywood cinema, particularly in the 1990s, with several successful films to his credit. One of his most notable works is the iconic Karan Arjun, released in 1995 and becoming an instant classic.

The movie is about two brothers who get reincarnated for revenge for their deaths and the love of their mother. When released, Karan Arjun received a great box office response and has become a cult classic. The film starred two of the most prominent actors in Bollywood history. In addition, the film also included Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. Though its cast is still considered one of the best, another veteran actor was initially supposed to be part of the film.

Aasif Sheikh replaced Gulshan Grover due to his scheduling conflicts.

To be re-released on 22 November, Karan Arjun is also in the news these days for numerous interviews with the producer and director Rakesh Roshan, who shares some unknown behind-the-scenes stories. One such story is about the character of Suraj and the casting change that happened during production. The role was initially assigned to veteran actor Gulshan Grover.

Roshan revealed that while Grover was initially his first choice for the role, scheduling conflicts led to significant issues on set. Grover was involved in multiple projects and consistently arrived late for filming. “For an 11 am shoot, he would show up at 4 pm,” Roshan recounted during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. This pattern continued over several days, causing frustration for the production team.

Roshan then addressed these concerns with Grover directly, who suggested the director take his close-ups first, and then he could leave. This arrangement could have sat better with Rakesh Roshan as he believed working under such conditions would not be feasible. Ultimately, Roshan decided to replace Grover with Aasif Sheikh, a newcomer.

Eventually, Sheikh did an excellent job as Suraj and was one of the film’s major highlights. His “What a Joke” dialogue delivery continues to steal the hearts of many. At present, Sheikh is best known for his role in the television drama Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

