It is well-known that Aamir Khan wanted to play Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar in Laapataa Ladies. The Chulbul Pandey-type character of a corrupt cop with a softer side mesmerized Khan.

He had also undergone a screen test for the role but was outrightly rejected by his producer-director ex-wife, Kiran Rao. While speaking during the screening at the Asian World Film Festival, Khan humorously accused the filmmaker of doubting his acting abilities.

Recalling his experience, Aamir said he took a screen test for the role and got rejected. However, when he saw Ravi Kishan’s test, he was convinced that the 55-year-old actor was best suited for the role. “I was really keen on playing that role, but Kiran and I discussed it. I think my screen test was very good, but we decided to go with Ravi Kishan. Both of us took that decision.”

Kiran Rao further discussed casting Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for the cop role. She stated that casting Aamir as the good-bad cop would have tilted the movie’s balance. Rao remarked that towards the end, the character does a flip and shows his emphatic side, but that wouldn’t have come with someone like Aamir.

“The character does a flip in the end, even though he stays kind of grey throughout the film. It shows that he has an empathetic side to him. But with Aamir, you would have expected him to do something like this in the end because he is Aamir Khan,” Indian Express quoted Kiran Rao.

The comedy-drama, which was released on Netflix in India on March 1, 2024, tells the tale of two newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands’ homes. It is based on Two Brides by Biplap Goswami. The film received positive reviews from critics, and it was praised for its story, direction, screenplay, and performances by lead actors.

Laapataa Ladies is now India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film for Oscars 2025.

