Over the years, audiences have been treated to several iconic time-travel films — from Back to the Future and 12 Monkeys to Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, and Arrival. Superhero movies have explored the concept too, with titles like Avengers: Endgame, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and The Flash. But one superhero film featured a bold time-travel scene with such emotional impact that it became one of the most unforgettable moments in cinematic history. We’re talking about the beloved 1978 classic starring Christopher Reeve — Superman. Read on to find out more about the ambitious sequence.

will forever be in awe of just how good superman (1978) looked pic.twitter.com/Tmy7J20LPc — luca (@waynesfury) July 10, 2025

The Iconic Superman Time Travel Scene

In the 1978 film’s climax, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) launches two nuclear missiles towards the East and West Coasts. Superman manages to stop the first one but is unable to prevent the destruction caused by the second. Amid the chaos, Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) is tragically killed. Devastated by his failure, Superman defies the laws of physics, flies around the Earth at superspeed, reverses time, and saves her. While the scene received some criticism, it went on to become one of the most iconic time-travel moments in cinematic history. You can watch the scene here (via Movieclips):

Superman – Plot & Critical Acclaim

Directed by Richard Donner, the superhero origin story follows Kal-El (Christopher Reeve), son of Jor-El (Marlon Brando), who is sent from the dying planet Krypton to Earth. There, he grows up to become Superman and vows to protect humanity from the evil mastermind Lex Luthor.

The movie holds an impressive critics’ score of 87% and an audience score of 86% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Superman: The Movie deftly blends humor and gravitas, taking advantage of the perfectly cast Christopher Reeve to craft a loving, nostalgic tribute to an American pop culture icon.” Additionally, the film has a user rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch Superman

The film is currently available to rent in India on Amazon Prime Video for ₹119. In the U.S., viewers can stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

Superman Trailer (via Rotten Tomatoes):

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Not Superman Or Avengers But This Is The #1 Superhero Movie On Rotten Tomatoes — Can You Guess Which One?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News