When we think of the greatest superhero movies ever made, iconic titles like Christopher Reeve’s Superman (1978), Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008), Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008), Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), or the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame (2019) often come to mind. But here’s the twist — none of these classics hold the top rank on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best superhero movies of all time. Wondering which film does? Keep reading to find out.

Top-Ranked Superhero Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the highest-rated superhero movie is the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Rank 1). The film holds the top spot on the Rotten Tomatoes list of the best superhero movies of all time. Following close behind are The Incredibles (Rank 2 – same critics’ score with fewer reviews and a lower audience score), Black Panther (Rank 3), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Rank 4), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Rank 5), among other standout titles.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman). Art direction: Dean Gordon, Patrick O'Keefe. pic.twitter.com/xevCesGaVI — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) July 23, 2020

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Plot

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, this animated action-adventure film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a bright teenager from Brooklyn who gains incredible superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Eventually, he transforms into the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, but soon encounters other Spidey-powered heroes from across the multiverse. Now, the group of superheroes must join forces to stop a powerful villain from destroying reality.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film boasts a stellar critics’ score of 97% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, along with a strong 94% audience score. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.” Moreover, the movie has a brilliant user rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb, reflecting widespread audience appreciation.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/E0VZQ7YnDM — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) June 17, 2025

Where To Watch Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse?

The must-watch film is available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and MX Player. Viewers can rent it in the US on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other major digital platforms.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The One Film Tom Cruise Wishes He Never Made – And How It Changed His Hollywood Destiny Forever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News