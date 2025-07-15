Former WWE champion turned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has delivered several box office hits, including Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and San Andreas. But beyond these popular titles, there is a critically acclaimed yet lesser-known sports drama where he makes a brief but impactful appearance. It’s a film many viewers may not have even heard of, let alone watched. Although Dwayne Johnson appears only for a short time, his scene-stealing cameo leaves a lasting impression. Curious to know which film it is and where you can stream it? Read on to find out.

A Hidden Gem With A Memorable Dwayne Johnson Cameo

That film is the 2019 biographical sports comedy-drama Fighting with My Family. Although The Rock doesn’t play the lead role in the movie, he makes a brief yet memorable appearance in this often-overlooked film.

Fighting With My Family – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the film is inspired by Max Fisher’s 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. The story follows former English wrestler Ricky (Nick Frost) and his wife Julia (Lena Headey), who perform at small-time wrestling venues across the UK.

When their children, Saraya (played by Florence Pugh) and Zak (played by Jack Lowden), get a golden opportunity to audition for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), they soon discover the tough demands and unexpected challenges of becoming a WWE star. Dwayne Johnson makes a brief appearance in the film, playing himself as The Rock. The film also features Vince Vaughn as a WWE veteran trainer.

Fighting With My Family – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds a stellar critics’ score of 93% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Much like the sport it celebrates, Fighting with My Family muscles past clichés with a potent blend of energy and committed acting that should leave audiences cheering.” On IMDb, the movie has a user rating of 7/10.

Where To Watch Fighting With My Family

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in both India and the U.S., with a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Fighting With My Family Trailer

