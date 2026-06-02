The return of the Scary Movie franchise has generated plenty of excitement among longtime fans. Scary Movie 6 could also achieve a significant milestone for its original star, Anna Faris. If it clicks with viewers worldwide, it could become the highest-grossing film of Faris’ career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Which is the highest-grossing film in Anna Faris’ career?

Anna rose to fame for her comedic roles, especially as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise, and is reprising the role in the upcoming installment. While Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel is her all-time highest-grossing film worldwide, the OG Scary Movie is her top-grossing live-action film of all time. In the Alvin and the Chipmunks movie, she gives the voice of Jeanette.

Therefore, we will be taking into account her live-action top-grossing movie in this article. As per that, Scary Movie, released in 2000, is the all-time highest-grossing film in her filmography. According to Box Office Mojo, Scary Movie collected $278.0 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It is reportedly the highest-grossing live-action movie of Anna Faris.

Box office summary

Domestic – $157.0 million

International – $121.0 million

Worldwide – $278.02 million

How much Scary Movie 6 will have to earn to beat the OG movie worldwide?

According to the numbers, Scary Movie 6 will have to earn $279 million just to beat the global haul of the OG Scary Movie and become Anna Faris’ new top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. The excitement and buzz around this upcoming installment are quite strong, and it can help the film reach its target during its theatrical run.

What is the film about?

The plot follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and her siblings, Shorty and Brenda Meeks, who are reunited when the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Anna Faris starrer Scary Movie 6 will be released on June 5.

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