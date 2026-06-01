Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has directed several sci-fi films over his illustrious career, and they have performed well at the box office. For instance, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) earned $306.9 million worldwide; the iconic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial grossed $797.3 million; Minority Report (2002) earned $358.4 million; and War of the Worlds (2005) grossed $603.9 million. Given his tryst with the sci-fi genre, curiosity around his next film, Disclosure Day, is naturally high. The Emily Blunt-starrer is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

Steven Spielberg-David Koepp Collaboration

The film’s screenplay is written by Steven Spielberg’s longtime collaborator, David Koepp, who is well known for his work on several Spielberg-directed films, including Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Since these films performed well at the box office, all eyes will now be on whether the latest Steven Spielberg-David Koepp collaboration, Disclosure Day, can replicate the theatrical success of their earlier films.

One of the most crucial milestones for any film is crossing its theatrical break-even point, after which it begins to generate a profit at the box office. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what Disclosure Day would need to earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Disclosure Day – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

Disclosure Day was reportedly made on an estimated budget of $115 million. This indicates that it would need to earn an estimated $287.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. After it reaches this figure, it will begin to generate a theatrical profit.

According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend in North America. If the Steven Spielberg film lives up to these projections, receives positive word of mouth among moviegoers, and gets strong support from international markets, it certainly has the potential to comfortably surpass the estimated $287.5 million break-even threshold and become profitable at the box office. That said, the final verdict will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 12.

What Is Disclosure Day About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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