Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, is releasing this summer, and the early receptions are positive. It is expected to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Spielberg gave Hollywood its OG summer blockbuster with Jaws, and this film’s summer release has fans wondering whether it will surpass it. It is likely to draw comparisons not just with Jaws but also with other summer hits. However, this article is about the target it needs to surpass the global haul of Jaws. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jaws at the box office

Jaws was released in 1975, directed by Steven Spielberg, and based on the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley. It is regarded as a turning point in motion picture history. Jaws is the original summer blockbuster, which won several accolades. It was also the all-time highest-grossing film in history until the release of Star Wars two years later. Its success spawned three more sequels, but Spielberg’s first film remains untouchable in every way.

According to Box Office Mojo, Jaws collected $280.08 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. Internationally, the collection stands at $210.6 million, bringing its worldwide lifetime total to $490.7 million across all releases. It was made on a reported budget of $7 million and has grossed over 70 times that amount, becoming the first summer blockbuster in Hollywood.

Box office summary

Domestic – $280.1 million

International – $210.6 million

Worldwide – $490.7 million

How much Disclosure Day would have to earn to beat Jaws worldwide?

Disclosure Day can easily surpass Jaws’ global haul, earning around $491 million. It has a target below $500 million to beat the 1975 classic. These days, with strong campaigns and promotions for a Steven Spielberg film, earning $500 million is not a tough task. If it achieves strong word of mouth and a stellar debut, by the third weekend, it would cross Jaws at the worldwide box office and surpass the $500 million milestone.

What is Disclosure Day about?

The official synopsis reads “As a massive government conspiracy unravels, a targeted whistleblower races against time to bring about the extraordinary event that will change human history forever: the day of ultimate alien disclosure.” Steven Spielberg‘s Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo, will be released on June 12.

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