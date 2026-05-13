If there’s one couple who is a true example of ‘couple goals,’ it’s Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. While the duo is fawned upon by fans off-screen, Emily and John have also garnered a huge fan following for their on-screen work together. What’s even more impressive is the massive empire they have built together through their line of work, endorsements, and real estate holdings. Here’s a closer look at the A Quiet Place pair’s combined net worth in 2026.

John Krasinski Net Worth 2026

As per Celebrity Net Worth, John Krasinski’s net worth is $100 million, combined with contributions by Emily. The actor’s impressive fortune comprises his films, television projects, OTT ventures, endorsements, and real estate holdings.

John started his career with the popular American sitcom The Office, where he played Jim. For the first three seasons, John’s salary was $20,000. By season 4, he started making $100,000 per episode and continued earning that amount until the end of the series.

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The actor then made a mark in the OTT space with Prime Video’s Jack Ryan, in which he played the protagonist. For season 3, John earned $2.5 million per episode. His total earnings were $20 million, with season 3 comprising 8 episodes.

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John went on to prove his craft as a filmmaker with his directorial efforts A Quiet Place 1 & 2, also starring his wife, Emily. It is estimated that he earned upwards of $15 million from the installments, which include John’s acting, direction, and production costs.

In addition to his line of work, John is also the brand ambassador of Lavazza and Hyundai.

Emily Blunt’s Net Worth 2026

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Emily Blunt’s net worth is $100 million, combined with contributions by John. Among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood today, Emily’s fortune stems from her impressive film lineup, endorsements, and real estate holdings.

Emily began her career in television, appearing in Boudica and Henry III. Her breakthrough role came with her stint as “Emily,” a highly strung first assistant to Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. According to a detailed report by Variety, Emily was paid $800,000 for her role. In the second installment of the film, the recently released The Devil Wears Prada 2, the actress reprised her role for a whopping $12.5 million, as per the report.

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Emily’s other reputable films include A Quiet Place 1 & 2, Mary Poppins Returns, Oppenheimer, Jungle Cruise, and Edge of Tomorrow. Cosmopolitan reports that for Jungle Cruise, the actress earned between $8-10 million.

For A Quiet Place 2, Variety reports that the actress earned between $12-13 million. The same report claims that, for Oppenheimer, the actress agreed to lower her rate and charge only $4 million in exchange for the privilege of working with director Christopher Nolan.

Emily is also a brand ambassador for various luxurious brands, including Saint Laurent and IWC Schaffhausen.

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John & Emily’s Combined Net Worth 2026

Emily and John’s combined net worth as of May 1, 2026, is $100 million. The couple’s net worth is equally attributable, with John’s contribution being slightly higher than Emily’s. In addition to their illustrious careers, which have led to their impressive fortune, the couple’s landholdings also contribute to it. John and Emily own a home in East London as well as an entire floor in a Brooklyn condominium building, which cost them a whopping $11 million.

Previously, Emily and John sold their Hollywood Hills home to popular reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner for $6.5 million. A few months later, the couple paid $6 million for a six-bedroom townhouse in Brooklyn. They sold this property in 2018 for $6.5 million. In 2012, John and Emily bought a five-acre property in Ojai, California, for $2.15 million. They listed this property for sale for $4.25 million in November 2015. But the market was cold, so they ultimately had to accept an offer of $2.4 million in January 2017.

Well, this is just the beginning for the couple, who continue to grow and shine together! Emily and John will share screen space again in the third and final installment of A Quiet Place, scheduled for release in 2027.

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