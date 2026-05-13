Season 24 of American Idol has concluded, but before the show wrapped, the audience was treated to one of the best performances in the long-running reality series. It was Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood who took to the stage and performed “Deep River Woman.” While the judges of the new era had everyone impressed with their trio on stage, many are thinking about their net worth. If you are one of them, we have compiled information on the net worths of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood below.

Not only that, but we have also detailed what to expect from the near-future projection and compared their net worth.

What Is Lionel Richie’s Net Worth?

Lionel Richie is not only one of the most legendary artists in the music industry but also a great mentor, as seen on American Idol. Releasing globally acclaimed songs such as Hello, All Night Long, and Say You, Say Me, the singer has gained huge recognition over the decades. But what is his net worth? Lionel Richie’s net worth is $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It should be noted that Richie was first a member of the Commodores, a funk/soul band. It was his vocal scale in the songs Easy and Three Times a Lady that helped him set foot on a solo journey.

Just like many other artists, the singer has not only earned from album sales but also from royalties from his songwriting, tours, and television appearances, including his American Idol stints.

Now, it should be noted that Richie has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Meanwhile, his role as a judge on American Idol reportedly added millions to his fortune over the years. Per the website, Richie earned $10 million as a judge in his first season of American Idol in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie)

What is Luke Bryan’s Net Worth?

Luke Bryan is another fabulous music icon, known to rule over the country music industry. His most appreciated songs include Play It Again, Country Girl (Shake It for Me), and Drunk on You. Not only that, but Bryan is regarded as one of the highest-paid country singers in the world, which brings us to discuss his net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Luke Bryan’s net worth is $160 million. For those unversed, the singer has earned his fortune not only through album sales and concert tours but also through endorsements and other work.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has also ventured into business opportunities. It should be noted that Bryan is the co-owner of Buck Commander. In case you didn’t know, Buck Commander is the sister company of Duck Commander, best known for manufacturing deer hunting gear.

What‘s more interesting is that Bryan is also famous for hosting Crash My Playa, which is a four-night all-inclusive concert in Cancun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

What is Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth?

Carrie Underwood is not only the American Idol judge who replaced Katy Perry but also one of the most successful winners in the history of the reality TV show. As a fan, you might already know that the singer has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career.

Coming to her fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Carrie Underwood’s net worth is $120 million. For those unversed, the country singer has earned her fortune through record sales, touring, endorsement deals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Besides being a famed musician and singer, she has also partnered with brands in the beauty, fitness, and fashion industries, which has significantly impacted her Net Worth. Speaking of her endorsement deal, Carrie Underwood has represented Target, Nintendo, Sketchers, Olay, Hershey’s, Almay, and other major companies.

Besides that, one might know that back in 2014, Underwood partnered with Nicole by OPI and launched several nail lacquers. A year later, she set out on a new venture: a fitness clothing brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

When it comes to comparing the Net Worths of the three mentors on American Idol, Lionel Richie currently leads the team with a whopping $200 million, with Luke Bryan very close behind. Carrie Underwood also has an impressive Net Worth of $120 million.

If we take a look at the great future of the stars, it is easily possible that both Bryan and Underwood will have an even closer competition with Richie’s Net Worth. Not only that, but their constant album sales may even help them earn what Richie had made over the period of his lifetime.

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