The show has aired 22 seasons, declaring 22 winners, some of whom have bagged Grammys, while others could not make it big in the music industry. Here is a list of all the winners of American Idol so far and their current whereabouts.

Season 1: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson made history in 2002 by becoming the first-ever winner of American Idol. After the show, the singer had a successful music career, releasing her debut album, Thankful, in 2003. Ever since, she has dropped nine more albums, winning 3 Grammys. The 42-year-old also appeared as a judge on The Voice and now has her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Season 2: Ruben Studdard

Alabama native Ruben Studdard bagged the American Idol trophy in 2003, narrowly defeating Clay Aiken. Six months after the show, he released his debut album, Soulful, which topped the Billboard 200 chart. His single Superstar from the album earned him a Grammy nomination. Ruben has launched eight studio albums so far. In 2023, he reunited with Clay for Twenty The Tour, marking 20 years since their appearance on the show.

Season 3: Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino won the title in 2004 and has since released seven studio albums, including her Platinum-certified debut, Free Yourself, which earned her three Grammy nominations. She eventually won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance 2011 for her single Bittersweet from the album Back to Me. In 2023, Fantasia debuted with The Color Purple and received a Golden Globe nomination. The singer-actress has been named in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2024.

Season 4: Carrie Underwood

One of the most famous American Idol winners, Carrie Underwood, won eight Grammy Awards after her stint on the show. The country superstar debuted in 2005 with her album Some Hearts, which became the best-selling solo female debut album ever in country music. The album won her three Grammys and paved the way for eight more successful albums. Underwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and has a residency in Las Vegas.

Season 5: Taylor Hicks

Taylor Hicks won the fifth season of the competition in 2006 and soon dropped his first self-titled album, which reached number two on the Billboard 200 charts. Since then, he has only launched and released one additional album and two singles. Hicks made his stage acting debut with Serenbe Playhouse’s Shenandoah in 2019. He joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2023.

Season 6: Jordin Sparks

After becoming the youngest American Idol winner in 2007, Jordin Sparks released a self-titled album that reached number 10 on the Billboard 200 and received the platinum certificate. The singer released three more albums over the years, receiving two Grammy nominations. Sparks also stepped into acting and dancing by appearing in the 2012 film Sparkle and participating in Dancing with the Stars in 2022. Her fifth studio album is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

Season 7: David Cook

David Cook is a Texas native who released three albums following his win, starting with a self-titled album in 2006. The lead single from the album, Light On, peaked at the third spot on the Billboard 200. In 2018, Cook entered the Broadway scene with Kinky Boots. The singer also has three EPs: This Quiet Night, Chromance, and The Looking Glass.

Season 8: Kris Allen

In 2009, Kris Allen won American Idol season 8, surprisingly beating the front-runner Adam Lambert. He released five albums, beginning with a self-titled in 2009 that debuted at number 11 on the US Billboard 200. In 2021, Allen partnered with Cook for a Europe tour.

Season 9: Lee DeWyze

After winning the competition in 2010, Lee DeWyze bagged the Teen Choice Award for Male Reality/Variety Star the same year. The singer has launched eight albums so far, with the latest one, Ghost Stories, released in August 2021. His tracks have been used in TV shows like The Walking Dead and Suits.

Season 10: Scotty McCreery

Following his win in 2011, Scotty McCreery earned a platinum certificate for his debut album, Clear as Day. However, the singer faced a setback in 2016 when he was dropped from his label. He bounced back in 2018 with the number-one hit, Five More Minutes. In 2024, his single, Cab in a Solo, topped the charts ahead of the release of his sixth album, Rise & Fall.

Season 11: Phillip Phillips

Phillip Phillips’ single, Home, which he debuted on the season 11 finale, became the best-selling song in American Idol history. The single was followed by his debut album, The World from the Side of the Moon, which stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for 61 weeks. Phillips released three more albums over the years, including Drift Back in 2023.

Season 12: Candice Glover

Hailing from South Carolina, season 12 winner Candice Glover released her only album, Music Speaks, in 2014. She then launched multiple singles and ventured into acting, appearing in shows like Northpole and Underground.

Season 13: Caleb Johnson

Before winning American Idol, Caleb Johnson was the frontman for the band Elijah Hooker. Two months after his victory, he dropped his debut album, Testify. He then formed Caleb Johnson and the Ramblin’ Saints group and launched the album Born from Southern Ground in 2019.

Season 14: Nick Fradiani

Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani has released two studio albums, Hurricane in 2016 and Past My Past in 2022, along with an EP in 2017. In 2022, the singer debuted Broadway with A Beautiful Noise, playing Neil Diamond.

Season 15: Trent Harmon

Trent Harmon won the 15th season of the show in April 2016 and released an EP eight months later. He then launched his sole studio album, You Got ‘Em All, in 2018. He has not released any new music since.

Season 16: Maddie Poppe

American Idol returned with its season 16 after a two-year hiatus in 2018 and declared Maddie Poppe the winner. The subsequent year, Poppe debuted with her studio album, Whirlwind, followed by the EP Christmas from Home in 2020. In 2023, she headed on The Fall Tour along with Joshua Radin.

Season 17: Laine Hardy

Laine Hardy embarked on a 13-date tour across the US after winning the show in 2019. He dropped his studio album, Here’s to Anyone, two years later. The singer made news in 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly planting a recording device in a woman’s dormitory, who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Season 18: Just Sam

Samantha Diaz, aka Just Sam, won American Idol season 18 in a remote finale amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The singer, who goes by they/them pronouns, released a few singles but got little success and started busking at subway stations in 2023.

Season 19: Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham released his EP Doin’ It Right in 2022, a year after being crowned the winner of American Idol. He partnered with Luke Bryan on his annual Farm Tour in 2023 before launching his debut studio album, Bad for Me, in April 2024.

Season 20: Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson worked as a construction worker before his life turned around with American Idol as he became the winner of season 20 in 2022. The singer launched his debut EP, Middle of God Knows Where, in June 2023.

Season 21: Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi became the first Hawaiian singer to win American Idol in May 2023. Shortly after the show, he stepped out for a concert tour in the US and New Zealand. The singer has released three singles as of now: I’ll Be Seeing You, The Winner Takes It All, and Why Kiki?

Season 22: Abi Carter

California native Abi Carter is the latest singer to win the coveted title. The 21-year-old was announced as the winner of American Idol season 22 on May 19, 2024, defeating Will Moseley. Carter became a fan-favorite since she performed Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For in her audition. As for her plans, the singer revealed that she wants to release her songs as soon as possible.

