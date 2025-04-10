The current season of American Idol is witnessing some talented artists, top notch performances and thrilling moments. The judges this season are Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. They had to take the tough call to pick the top 24 contestants of the edition from the 42 hopefuls.

This meant bidding goodbye to 22 exceptional singers. Canaan James Hill, Gabby Simone, Mattie Pruitt and Zaylie Windsor had received a thumbs up previously and were safe from the picking. Here’s which of the singers were picked for a golden spot in the coveted top 24 of American Idol season 23.

American Idol 2025: Which Contestants Made It To Top 24?

Amanda Barise, a 26 year old musician from Manhattan was picked among the top 24. She was joined by Bailey Littrel, a 21 year old college student from Atlanta as well as Breanna Nix, a 25 year old stay at home mother from Denton. Canaan James Hill, a 17 content creator from Dallas with the platinum ticket was with them. So was Ché, a 28 year old from Essex.

Up next, there was Desmond Roberts, a 26 year old music teacher from Corona. Drew Ryn, a 27 year old musician from Chino Valley. Filo, a 23 year old musician from Dublin with the platinum ticket. Gabby Simone, a 22 Year old child care specialist from Baltimore. Grayson Torrence, a 21 year old gymnastics instructor from Providence Forge was also in the top 24.

To add to the list was Isaiah Misailegalu, a 17 year old high school student from Las Vegas. Jamal Roberts, a 26 year old PE teacher from Meridian. John Foster, an 18 year old college student from Addis. Josh King, a 24 year old airport pianist from Charlotte and Kolbi Jordan, a 26 year old HR personnel from Tulsa who also had the special platinum ticket with him.

The others include Kyana Fanene, 28 year old background singer from San Leandro. Mattie Pruitt, a 15 year old school student from Eagleville. MYK, a 25 year old singer from East Los Angeles. Olivier Bergeron, a 22 year old truck driver from Kedgwick. Penny Samar, a 23 year old cafe manager from Williamsport. Slater Nalley, a 17 year old high school student from Atlanta.

The last few artists were Thunderstorm Artis, a 28 year old musician from Haleiwa. Victor Solomon, a 26 year old fast food director from Peoria. And Zaylie Windsor, an 18 year old musician from Safford. The next episodes of American Idol will air on April 13 and 14 at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episodes are available to stream on Hulu the very day after they air on the network.

