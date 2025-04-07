Port Charles witnessed Carly’s poisoning and hospitalization, Kristina’s fury and need for revenge resulting in a blunder, Valentin’s arrest, and lots more exciting new sequences. The previous week was high in action, this week isn’t far behind either, with a lot of interesting new scenes and moments.

From confrontations and new information to surprising news and tempting offers, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABc to watch the long-running and popular soap opera series set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 7, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lucky lashing out. He knows that it was Kristina who led to the car crash that led to Ric and Elizabeth’s lives being at risk. Lucky might not have told anyone yet but that doesn’t mean he won’t in the future. When he lashes out at Kristina and asks for answers, how will she respond? Will she tell him how she caused the accident?

Or will she refuse to divulge details. Will she tell him that it was Ava who was actually her target? How will Lucky respond to her responses? Will he warn her to stay in her land and not cause more trouble? Will he make her play for it by ratting her out? What will this mean for Kristina’s future? How will Ric and Elizabeth react when they find out they almost died due to her?

Up next, Ava shares intel. She found out that Ric’s brakes were tampered, thus leading to his horrific accident. When she goes to Elizaberth’s hospital room, will she tell her the truth or will she demand more answers from her? How will Elizabeth react to Ava’s non-stop questioning and suspicions? Will they be able to find out that Kristina is the culprit and Ava was her target?

On the other hand, Anna gets alarming news. When Brennan shows up at her office and informs her that Valentin is safe, she is relieved but it is quite short lived when he tells her that she needs to worry about herself instead. Which new danger is Anna going to get embroiled in now? What info does Brenna have for her? Meanwhile, Trina is quite tempted by Kai’s offer.

Will she accept it or will she continue to consider it for a bit longer? When Lucy makes plans for the Nurses’ Ball, will things go smoothly or is there trouble on the horizon? Ric remembers something about the accident, but who will he share it with? Lastly, Joss questions Jason but about what? Is it about her mother Carly? Her WSB handler Vaughan? Or maybe Brennan?

