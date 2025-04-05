The previous week saw changing equations and confrontations. Kristina’s plan against Ava led Ric to the hospital, Carly recovered from the poisoning while Valentin was arrested, Josslyn continued with her WSB training while Kai and Trina got even closer together. There’s plenty more of all of this.

From information exchanges and shocking news to confrontations and job offers, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 7, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lucky lashing out. What exactly has happened to make him so furious? And who is at the receiving end? Ava shares intel, but with whom? Is it related to Sonny? Or Ric’s car crash? Has she realized Kristina was behind it? When Anna gets alarming news, who could it be about? Valentin? Or Sonny? Or Jason? Trina is tempted by Kai’s offer. Will she accept whatever it is? Lucy makes plans for the Nurses’ Ball.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

When Ava sees dollar signs, what exactly will she do? Will she change her plan and strategies? Elsewhere, Elizabeth is misled. Is it related to Lucky? Or is it something entirely else? When Alexis opens up to Diane, what will she confess? And how exactly will she react to it? Meanwhile, Olivia tries to play peacemaker. Is it between Ned and somebody else? Or is it about Lois or Tracy? Or maybe even Brook Lynn? When Lulu and Dante have it out, what could it be about? Will the two manage to solve their feud or not?

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

In the next episode, Kristina pleads with Sonny. Is it about Ric? Will she beg her father to save her from the backlash she might receive when the others find out that Ric had to be hospitaliZed because of her? And that her actual target was Ava? When Alexis is thrown for a loop, what is it about?

Up next, Cody presses Lulu. Will she respond to his questions? Sidwell extends a job offer, but to whom? Will they accept what he has to offer or refuse? Lastly, Curtis warns Laura. Is this about Drew or someone else?

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Vaughn briefs Josslyn and Jordan pitches her plan to Laura. On the other hand, Natalia makes a confession to Sonny and Tracy issues a warning. Lastly, Nina advises Willow. Is it about Drew yet again?

Friday, April 11, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason intervening with Carly. Willow is shaken and Sasha bonds with Danny. On the other hand, Anna confronts Emma and lastly, Kai’s news stuns Trina. What could it be about?

