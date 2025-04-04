General Hospital’s Port Charles has a lot of exciting new storylines, and the previous episode saw Josslyn being suspicious and Carly questioning Lucas. On the other hand, Sasha and Jason shared a warm moment; Portia laid down the law, and Natalia argued with Sidwell. There’s lots more on the way for GH fans.

There’s plenty to be intrigued about, from arguments and surprising information to life-changing decisions and big fights. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 4, 2025

The last episode of this week features Jason and Carly navigating their differences. The two might have a long history, but they haven’t been on the same page lately. He told her to stay away from Brennan because he was dangerous. She thinks she can trust Brennan and wants to be with him.

Jason knows Brennan is not trustworthy, has a dark past, and has many secrets. He doesn’t think Carly will be safe with him, and the poisoning is proof, but she disagrees. When the two close friends sit down to fix issues and discuss their points of view, will they be able to overcome their differences? Or will their friendship be in trouble because of Brennan and Carly’s new romance?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Ava gets shocking intel. Is it about Ric being in a life-threatening car accident? Or will she discover that his car was tampered with and that Kristina was behind it? Will Ava realize that Ric was never Kristina’s target, but it was her she wanted to take revenge against?

Meanwhile, Kai and Trina are interrupted. Who has interfered between the love birds and their blooming romance? Meanwhile, Curtis and Drew trade accusations. The former friends have become harsh rivals over time. When they have an explosive fight with accusations thrown around, what will be the result? Will they continue to fight, or will they hug and reunite?

Up next, Joss learns her fate. When she tells Brennan something about her WSB handler Vaughn, what could it be about? And what exactly does she have in store for herself as she trains to become a spy behind her mother Carly’s back? When will Carly find out about what is happening?

How will she react when she discovers that Brennan recruited her daughter into WSB and kept this a secret from her? Will she break things off with him then? Lastly, Elizabeth worries about her recovery. What does she have in store for herself? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details.

