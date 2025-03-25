The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason issuing an ultimatum, Valentin making a request of Alexis, Portia and Nina connecting and Lucas confiding in Elizabeth. To add to the above, Drew reassured Willow. But the drama in Port Charles is far from over with this week adding a lot more fire.

From warnings and ultimatums to trouble and suggestions, there is a lot to look forward to during this week. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, award-winning and hit daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 25, 2025

The episode features Carly and Brennan discussing their future. After she was poisoned and hospitalized, her loved ones warned her about Brennan and requested her to stay away from him and his dangerous past. Jason was the last one to suggest she do the same. When she has a chat with Brennan about their future, what will the conclusion be? Will she listen?

Or will she stay stubborn and continue romancing Brennan, putting herself in a lot more trouble? On the other hand, Ava gets the upper hand. Most of the people are sick of Drew and have been trying to join hands to take him down. Ava brought together Nina and Portia to chart a course of action for it. She also has an ongoing custody battle against Sonny for their daughter.

Has she found some leverage that will give her the upper hand in this legal mess? When Sonny falls down with a bottle of pills in his hand, is this what she will use against? Will she research his health issues to take over their daughter’s custody? Will this information help her gain an advantage or will this weaken her case further? Meanwhile, Liz seeks information from Ric.

When she meets him and demands some answers, how will he respond? Will he be able to give her the intel she needs to figure out what is going on with Brad and how he has been blackmailing Portia. Will she be able to find a way to pull her out of trouble? Or will Portia continue to drown in issues? Elsewhere, Tracy decides to grill Brook Lynn, but what could it be about?

What answers is the grandmother looking for and will Brook Lynn give them to her? Or will the granddaughter find a way out of this confrontation? Ned reveals his plan, but to whom? Could it be related to Lois? Or maybe even his daughter Brook Lynn? When Lulu makes a decision, what will happen? Up next, Kristina gives some advice while Emma and Gio have news.

