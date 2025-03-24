Like Port Charles of General Hospital and Genoa City of The Young and the Restless, Los Angeles has seen its fair share of drama courtesy of The Bold and the Beautiful. The previous week, Carter gave Forrester Creations back to Ridge, and Eric and Hope flipped when they found out.

The drama escalates only further in the aftermath of this big decision. From rising feelings to the joy of victory, there is much to look forward to this new week on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 24, 2025

The week’s first episode features a smitten Daphne expressing her thoughts about Carter in front of Zende. Ever since that kiss in the CEO’s office, Daphne has not been able to stop thinking about Carter and a potential future with him. Even though he is still Hope’s boyfriend, Daphne believes he is a good man and will soon see how vicious she is.

While she began seducing Carter as part of Steffy’s plan to take back Forrester Creations, she truly fell for him along the way. When she shares her opinion on Carter, how will Zende react? Will he be supportive and a sounding board, or will he dissuade Daphne from pursuing Carter? How will she react, and what could this mean for her, Carter, and Hope?

Up next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge gives Carter an ultimatum, causing Hope heartbreak and disgrace. Now that Forrester Creations is back with the Forrester family, some changes are taking place to bring the company back to where it was before Hope, Carter, and Brooke stole it through a coup. Steffy clarified that Carter is more than welcome to continue working at the company.

But Hope cannot stay any longer and has been fired with immediate effect. Steffy took back her rightful position as the CEO alongside her father, Ridge, and announced her decisions. Meanwhile, Hope is beyond shattered at all that happened and is unwilling to leave the company, especially not when Carter is still given the option to continue working at the hit fashion house.

Hope even tried to claim they were a team, and if she leaves, so does Carter. The Foresters are having none of that. Ridge gives Carter an ultimatum. Will he choose Hope, or will he choose to work at the company? And lastly, Steffy reigns triumphant in her plan to regain control of Forrester Creations. Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to know what lies ahead!

