Netflix has recently pitched a new documentary idea to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death in 2027. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to showcase the life and tragic death of Princess Diana in the new show. This contract could lead to a deal of millions that might leave your jaws dropped. Scroll ahead to learn more about it.

Although no confirmation has been made so far, the responses regarding the new documentary show have been positive. The Duke and Duchess have previously worked on a Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, in which they talked about their lives and struggles. For the unversed, the Sussexes’s $100 million signed deal with Netflix in 2020 which is going to end this year.

As a source confirmed to media outlets, Netflix has offered another contract to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry $100 million. The insider added, “The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series.” For those who don’t know, the Princess of Wales passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in August 1997.

Explaining the documentary, the source continued, “He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.” Now whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would accept the offer or not only time can tell. Talking about the possibility, a source told The Express, “Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”

However, Meghan’s recent cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan drew a lot of viewers but also garnered much criticism. The eight-part cooking series has made it to the Top 10 list on Netflix, ranking the sixth spot in the US and UK, although it earned much lower viewership than Harry & Meghan, their previous docuseries on Netflix.

As the criticism follows, the Sussexes need to maintain a good rapport with the OTT platform to keep their bond tight. A Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, a few days back talked about this issue in an interview with GB News and revealed, “I think they will get something from Netflix in the future, that seems to be the sign because the head of content at Netflix appeared to be appreciating their efforts in statements so that does imply that something is going to continue with Netflix.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would accept Netflix’s new documentary deal of $100 million about Princess Diana? Let us know.

