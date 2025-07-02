Rajkummar Rao is winning hearts with his new fierce avatar as Maalik. The official trailer was unveiled on Tuesday, and fans are highly anticipating the big release on July 11, 2025. The gangster action drama could create mayhem at the ticket windows. Scroll below for a detailed trailer impact at the box office.

Maalik hits the right chords!

Rajkummar Rao has emerged as a bankable star in Bollywood. For a long time, he’s entertained us with his comic roles in Stree and Badhaai Do, among others. This is the first time we will see him as a gangster. There’s no doubt that he’s an talented actor, and the trailer has convinced us that he’ll deliver a ‘seeti-maar’ performance on the big screen.

The trailer hit the right chords with its powerful dialogues, action sequences, and the hook-worthy background music. Previously, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had also set our expectations high with its quirky trailer, but later disappointed fans with its weak storyline. Hopefully, director Pulkit will ensure that he’s serving the right platter.

Maalik trailer impact at the box office day 1

Action thrillers have always worked very well in Bollywood. And with a massy film like Maalik, Rajkummar Rao can hit the ball out of the park. It is releasing on a regular working Friday and will face competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino and Maa. Currently, it looks like the film could make an opening somewhere between 4-6 crores. But the predictions could take an upward graph depending upon the buzz close to the release date.

Maalik has the potential to enter Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 opening days. But for that, it must beat Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (5.71 crores). He could also hit a hat-trick of success as his last three films would be a part of his top 10 openers.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 opening days below:

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores Stree – 6.83 crores Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – 5.71 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 26: Despite 3 Releases In 2025, Akshay Kumar Hasn’t Achieved This Milestone In Last 2 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News