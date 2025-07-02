2025 seems to be one of the lucky years for Akshay Kumar. He delivered his highest post-COVID grosser with Housefull 5. The comedy thriller will soon enter the 200 crore club. However, it will miss out on a major milestone that the superstar last unlocked in 2023. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 26.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 26

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial will likely wrap up its box office run after this week. As per estimates, Housefull 5 earned 41 lakhs on day 26. It witnessed a slight improvement from 35 lakhs earned on the previous day. Metro In Dino will steal a chunk of its screens starting this Friday, which means Akshay Kumar starrer will soon make its way out of theatres.

The net earnings in India stand at 197.05 crores after 26 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 232.51 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Housefull 5 in India below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Week 4 – 3.66 crores (2 days left)

Total: 197.05 crores

Akshay Kumar to miss a major milestone!

In the post-COVID era, Akshay Kumar has had as many as 15 releases. Unfortunately, he’s delivered only one hit, OMG 2 in 2023. Due to its massive budget of 225 crores, Housefull 5 will miss out on achieving the breakeven stage.

Khiladi Kumar has had three releases this year, and they all performed much better than his most post-Covid releases. However, none of them could gain the success status. Only time will tell if Jolly LLB 3 will be able to break the spell after almost 2 years since the last hit, OMG 2!

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (26 Days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 197.05 crores

Budget Recovery: 87.57%

India gross: 232.51 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 12: Axes HIT 3 To Emerge As The 4th Highest Tollywood Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News