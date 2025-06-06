Anurag Basu has finally returned after a hiatus of five years. It took a long time, but he has geared up for his comeback for good, and the magician is here to heal Bollywood. His upcoming and much-awaited film, Metro In Dino, seems like a breeze of fresh air amid the trend of VFX-loaded big-screen extravaganzas. Also, the filmmaker will likely break his 15-year-old opening day record at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 trailer impact report!

Enjoys the benefit of being a sequel to Life In A… Metro

The upcoming Hindi romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Life In A… Metro (2007). For all those who don’t know, Life In A… Metro was a pleasant surprise at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, it was a success story due to favorable word-of-mouth and a popular music album. Over the years, it garnered more popularity and loyal fans.

So, there’s goodwill attached to Life In A… Metro, which has worked in favor of Metro In Dino so far. From the announcement to the recent trailer release, the film enjoyed the hype for being a sequel to Life In A… Metro. The momentum will likely stay the same up to the film’s release.

Trailer hits the right chord!

Coming to the trailer, Metro In Dino brings back the nostalgia of its predecessor, with the same emotions, romance, and light-hearted moments. It gives a vibe of a classic Anurag Basu film, exploring human relationships. The setting of the promo looks perfect, with Pritam’s music and various singers’ vocals being the cherry on top. The overall reception to the trailer has been highly positive so far, with 358K likes and 1.6 crore views (16 million views) on YouTube.

Amid big-scale extravaganzas, this Anurag Basu directorial is a breeze of fresh air, and its simplicity is the biggest plus point.

Metro In Dino is likely to surpass day 1 collection of Kites at the Indian box office

Metro In Dino is scheduled to release on July 4, 2025, making it a regular Friday release. Still, it has enough backing to score in double digits. With the sequel factor and positive reception for the trailer, the film is in a position to score 10-12 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

With such a start, the film will mostly surpass Kites (2010) to give Anurag Basu his biggest opening day ever. For those who don’t know, Kites opened at 10.40 crores, 15 years ago.

