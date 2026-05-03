Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, saw a big decline on its first Saturday after pulling off the second-biggest start for a Malayalam film in India. Due to strong pre-sales and the holiday factor, the film scored 10 crore net on the opening day. After such a big start, it was obvious to see a drop on Saturday, but due to mixed word of mouth among the audience, collections dropped more than expected at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

How much did Patriot earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Malayalam spy action thriller opened at 10 crore, but due to mixed reviews and audience feedback, its momentum faltered the following day. As per Sacnilk, it scored an estimated 6.15 crore on the first Saturday, day 2, displaying a drop of 38.5% from the opening day. Overall, it has earned an estimated 16.15 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 19.05 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10 crore

Day 2 – 6.15 crore

Total – 16.15 crore

Becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 in India

With 16.15 crore net, Patriot has become the fourth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies (16 crore net) to claim the fourth spot, and very soon, it’ll grab the third spot by beating Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (23.94 crore net).

Take a look at the top 5 Mollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Vaazha 2 – 127.42 crore Aadu 3 – 51.12 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam – 23.94 crore Patriot – 16.15 crore (2 days) Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies – 16 crore

More about the film

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 1. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films.

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