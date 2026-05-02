Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, concluded its opening day yesterday (May 1). Despite underwhelming promotions, the magnum opus pulled off a mind-blowing start at the Indian box office purely on the basis of the stardom of both Mollywood icons. To some extent, it also benefited from the May Day/ Labor Day holiday. For Mammuka, it has pulled off the biggest start of his career, while for Lalettan, it recorded the second-biggest opening of all time. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Patriot earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The latest Malayalam spy-action thriller was released yesterday. In the advance booking stage, it was clear that a massive start was on the cards, and that’s exactly what happened. Backed by impressive occupancy throughout the day, it clocked a superb 9.8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, according to Sacnilk. It equals 11.56 crore gross.

Biggest opening of all time for Mammootty!

With 9.8 crore, Patriot has registered the biggest opening for Mammootty at the Indian box office. It surpassed his Turbo (6.25 crore) to claim the throne. If a comparison is made, his latest release fetched 56.8% higher collections than Turbo. Now, let’s see if the film gives Mammuka his first-ever 100 crore net grosser in India.

2nd biggest opening for Mollywood and Mohanlal

Released last year, L2: Empuraan had a historic start. Backed by the sequel factor and Mohanlal’s stardom, the magnum opus scored a whopping 21 crore on its opening day. With 21 crore, it recorded the biggest-ever start for Mollywood and Mohanlal. With Patriot, both Mollywood and Lalettan have secured the second-biggest opening at the Indian box office.

Are things looking tough for Patriot?

The spy action thriller has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Backed by strong pre-sales, it started on a strong note, but due to the mixed reception, it might struggle to maintain the momentum in the coming days. Considering the reported budget of 125 crore, the film will need an extraordinary run, which seems unlikely.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Films With Salman Khan’s Post-COVID Cameos Under The Scanner Amid Raja Shivaji Hype

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News