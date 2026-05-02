Michael is moving towards the #1 music biopic of all time worldwide at tremendous speed. It has not even completed 10 days in cinemas and has already surpassed Elvis as the 2nd-highest-grossing music biopic of all time. It has crossed the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is expected to become the all-time highest-grossing music biopic worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scores the biggest Thursday ever for music biopics

The Michael Jackson biopic has collected $6.6 million on Thursday, setting a record for the biggest Thursday ever for music biopics. The film declined by 8.3% from Wednesday. It is more than Straight Outta Compton’s $4.6 million and Bohemian Rhapsody’s $3.5 million first Thursday collection. Overall, it is the 7th-largest first Thursday ever for April releases. The biopic has reached $129.8 million at the domestic box office in eight days. It is expected to beat both Elvis and Straight Outta Compton’s entire runs to become the 2nd-highest-grossing biopic of all time domestically.

Crosses $300 million milestone worldwide

According to reports, Michael has hit $169.3 million at the international box office on Thursday already, across 82 markets. As you read this, the film would have already crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The music biopic is expected to cross the $400 million mark by tomorrow. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the film’s worldwide box-office collection at the end of Thursday was $299.1 million.

Surpasses Elvis’ global haul in just eight days

Elvis is an epic biographical drama film directed by Baz Luhrmann, featuring Austin Butler in the lead role and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. It was a commercial success, grossing over $288.7 million worldwide. Michael has surpassed Elvis’s global haul in just eight days and emerged as the 2nd-highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Its next and ultimate target is to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody, which grossed $911.02 million worldwide. It is a big target for the Michael Jackson biopic and might take a little bit longer to achieve. According to reports, Michael is tracking to earn around $45 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

It follows the life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering his time with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s and the Bad tour in the late 1980s. Antoine Fuqua helmed Michael, featuring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role, which was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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