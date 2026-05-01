Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu North America Box Office: Eyes $80M+ Memorial Day Launch

Jon Favreau helmed, and Pedro Pascal starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Grogu is one of the most anticipated movies for Star Wars fans. The previous Star Wars movies have grossed strong box-office numbers on their opening weekends. It might not be among the best, but it is expected to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s Memorial Day opening weekend last year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lucasfilm produces the upcoming movie and is part of the Star Wars franchise. It is the continuation of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Since the film is releasing in the latter half of next month, it will not have much competition at the box office on its opening weekend. The movie will have a few weeks’ head start to earn solid collections before Supergirl’s release.

How much is the film expected to earn on its Memorial Day long weekend at the domestic box office?

According to the latest data, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are expected to open in the $80 million range at the North American box office during the four-day-long Memorial Day weekend. The lowest Memorial Day weekend release is Solo: A Star Wars Story. According to Deadline’s report, Solo: A Star Wars Story collected $103 million on its four-day Memorial Day opening weekend in North America.

It seems The Mandalorian and Grogu will hit a new low with its $80 million+ opening weekend in North America. The Star Wars movie is expected to earn more than Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $79.0 million Memorial Day long opening weekend. It would also be over X-Men: Apocalypse’s $79.8 million four-day opening weekend and thus has a shot of becoming the 15th biggest Memorial Day opening weekend at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

The story follows Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu in the aftermath of the Empire’s fall, as the fragile New Republic struggles to maintain order. At the same time, scattered Imperial warlords continue to threaten the galaxy. Tasked with a high-stakes mission, the duo is enlisted to rescue Rotta the Hutt, hoping to secure valuable intelligence from the Hutt clan about a key New Republic target.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu features Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, and Sigourney Weaver in crucial roles, and the movie will be released on May 22.

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