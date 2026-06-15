Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day has concluded its opening weekend at the Indian box office, and the numbers confirm what Friday’s start had hinted at: this one is going to be a slow walk rather than a sprint. The sci-fi thriller, which opened to mostly positive reviews but limited footfalls on day 1, showed some signs of life on Saturday before slipping again on Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Disclosure Day earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Hollywood sci-fi thriller opened to 1.8 crore net on day 1. Day 2 (Saturday) saw some growth, with the film collecting 2.5 crore, a rise of roughly 38.88%, which is a decent jump. However, on day 3 (Sunday), the film failed to build on that momentum, dropping to 2 crore, a 20% decline from Saturday.

As per Sacnilk, Disclosure Day has earned 6.3 crore net at the Indian box office in its opening weekend, which equals 7.43 crore gross. For a film backed by Spielberg’s name and mostly favorable reviews, this is an underwhelming total.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.8 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 2 crore

Total – 6.3 crore

Lags behind Obsession’s opening weekend

With 6.3 crore, Disclosure Day earned 18.7% less than Obsession’s opening weekend, which was 7.75 crore net. Given that the Emily Blunt starrer had registered Hollywood’s third-biggest opening day of 2026, edging past Obsession’s opening day, this weekend comparison shows just how much ground was lost over Saturday and Sunday.

What lies ahead for Disclosure Day

With a sci-fi premise that leans heavily on a niche, Disclosure Day was never going to be a film that opens big and multiplies through word of mouth in the way a tentpole release does. The weekend total of 6.3 crore reflects that ceiling fairly accurately. Unless reviews translate into a meaningful word-of-mouth push over the coming weekdays, which looks unlikely given the niche appeal of the content, the film is expected to see the usual weekday drops that Hollywood films without mass appeal typically register in India. In the lifetime run, it is likely to score 18-20 crore net or a bit more.

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