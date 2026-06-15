Christopher Nolan’s last film was the 2023 biographical drama, Oppenheimer, which grossed a massive $975.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. After the film’s excellent box office performance, industry observers are eager to see how the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s next release, The Odyssey, performs in theaters. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the star-studded fantasy action film is all set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026, just two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tom Holland’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

As of now, the top five highest-grossing films starring Tom Holland are Avengers: Endgame (2.799 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.133 billion), according to Box Office Mojo, and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($881 million), according to Box Office Mojo. As you can see, all these films belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Now, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing non-MCU film starring Tom Holland outside the Spider-Man and Avengers films, and the worldwide total The Odyssey would need to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tom Holland’s Highest-Grossing Non-MCU Film (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, the highest-grossing movie starring Tom Holland outside the Spider-Man and Avengers franchises is the 2022 video-game-based action-adventure film Uncharted. That film, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, grossed $407.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Can The Odyssey Surpass Uncharted’s Worldwide Earnings?

For The Odyssey to outgross Uncharted in worldwide earnings, it must earn more than b at the global box office. Keeping in mind a strong buzz among moviegoers, the film’s star-studded cast, and Christopher Nolan’s box office track record, it looks like The Odyssey has a great chance of crossing this benchmark. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 17.

What’s The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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