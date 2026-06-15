Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is getting whipped at the box office with harsh declines and strong competition. It has finally surpassed its last major milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie is not even going to reach its worldwide breakeven target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Star Wars movie has witnessed another harsh drop at the box office this weekend. It collected just $4.7 million in its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, a 53.1% decline from last weekend. It lost 675 theaters on Friday, and in four weekends, the movie has hit the $165.1 million cume in North America.

Zooms past the $300 million milestone worldwide

Disney flop: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $7.1 million in their 4th weekend, highlighting their weak performance in international markets as well. The Star Wars movie has declined by 55.3% from last weekend. It has reached $150 million at the overseas box office. In addition to the domestic total, the film has crossed the $300 million milestone worldwide. Its global total stands at $315.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $165.1 million

International – $150 million

Worldwide – $315.1 million

Lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie ever!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is the lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie ever at the worldwide box office. 4 It is tracking to gross between $335 million and $345 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. Therefore, it is the last major milestone crossed by The Mandalorian and Grogu. It will thus not surpass the global haul of Solo: A Star Wars Story [$393.1 million], and the Star Wars movie will end its run as the all-time lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie worldwide.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is made on a budget of $165 million and must break even at $412.5 million, which is not happening. The Disney movie was released on May 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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