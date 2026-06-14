The Odyssey is counting down to its release, and it is being released by one of the most esteemed production houses, Universal Pictures. It has produced some of the all-time top-grossing films at the worldwide box office. With an ensemble cast and Nolan’s direction, there are huge expectations around this upcoming movie. One of the biggest expectations is that it will become Universal’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Which Universal movie has released the all-time highest-grossing movie worldwide?

Universal has released multiple blockbusters, including The Super Mario Bros Movie and its sequel, and the Jurassic World trilogy. Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and released in 2015, is reportedly the all-time highest-grossing movie released by Universal Pictures at the worldwide box office. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is the fourth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Jurassic World is the all-time highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the biggest hit released by Universal. It collected $653.4 million domestically and $1.02 billion overseas. Adding the two massive totals, the worldwide box office for the film is $1.67 billion. It is also the 11th-highest-grossing film worldwide.

Box office summary of Jurassic World

Domestic – $653.4 million

International – $1.02 billion

Worldwide – $1.67 billion

How much will The Odyssey have to earn to beat Jurassic World?

To beat Jurassic World, Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey would have to gross a massive sum worldwide. It would have to earn at least $1.7 billion to beat the Chris Pratt starrer as the new all-time highest-grossing movie released by Universal Pictures. It is a huge target for the Nolan-helmed movie.

Although it features an ensemble cast, it is facing criticism for some of its choices, which could hurt its box office. It would have to land with strong numbers and then rely on excellent word of mouth to achieve the $1.7 billion global target. As of now, it seems difficult for The Odyssey to hit this mark, especially since Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be there to give it tough competition. It is too early to predict the outcome, but $1.7 billion is the target Universal must achieve to become Universal’s biggest hit.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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