Ramayana Trailer Review: Ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash In A Film That Looks Like A Dream!(Photo Credit: YouTube)

“Ravana teeno lok ka swami hai to main Teeno lokon ke saamne uska vadh karunga. Main apni Sita ko waapas laaunga.” That is the promise Lord Ram has made in the Brahma Muhurat on July 30, 2026, and I am just spellbound by the Godly transformation of Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana trailer. While the world was fast asleep tonight, Nitesh Tiwari & Namit Malhotra were busy unveiling the biggest chapter of Indian Cinema’s history and its new ruler, Ranbir Kapoor!

Released during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 AM, the 4-minute-and-9-second trailer arrived like a tornado and erupted like a visual volcano, resetting every standard we ever had for Indian mythological filmmaking. If you thought Indian cinema couldn’t produce world-class cinema, then you think again!

This is how you present India to the world – rooted in its culture and flaunting its brilliance in storytelling! Decorated by a background score composed by the legendary pairing of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, Ramayana trailer feels less like a movie promo and more like a dream that leaves you hypnotized!

The trailer opens not with Ram’s arrival but with Ravana’s thunder – with raw, unadulterated power of Yash as he emerges as the Lanka ruler dressed in elaborate golden armor. However, you still miss the goosebumps, and they arrive slowly and steadily with the soul-stirring transition to Ayodhya and enter Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram! After this point, everything looks heavenly!

Ranbir is nothing short of a revelation. Moving effortlessly from a serene prince in simple saffron robes to a fiercely determined warrior, his eyes offer a warmth and assurance that is unmatched! His posture, his dialogue delivery, and the quiet dignity he carries on his face make you realize the genius casting for this film was such a great responsibility.

Matching Ranbir’s divine presence frame-for-frame is Sai Pallavi as Sita. She looks like a goddess personified! There is a haunting purity in her presence, making the emotional stakes of the film skyrocket! The supporting ensemble shines bright too, with Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shoorpanakha stealing the frames!

The world-building looks equally admirable – from the divine white elephant Airavata to the jaw-dropping scale of the Pushpaka Vimana, every single frame screams quality. Even Jatayu’s presence brings a certain thrill that is unbelievable!

Is there anything actually bad in a trailer this monumental? Barely. But if we must pick, then I am disappointed about Sunny Deol‘s Lord Hanuman being kept under wraps. Fans eagerly waiting to see Sunny Paaji’s entry sequence will have to hold their horses until the next part, it seems! Moreover, the trailer takes time to grow on you! And it takes time to make you believe in the world they have created! The use of VFX in the beginning is a bit underwhelming!

But everything comes to order as Lord Ram arrives to take matters into his own hands! One thing is for sure: Nitesh Tiwari has silenced every skeptic who doubted whether we needed another Ramayana after Adipurush!

The trailer officially announces to global audiences: “Yeh Ranbir Kapoor ke yug ka aarambh hai.” When Diwali 2026 arrives, box office records won’t just break, they will be completely rewritten!

Check out the trailer here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Trailer Review: Sunny Deol Dares To Touch A Hindu Shabana Azmi As Karan Deol Roars, ‘Mere Baap Ghus Ke Maarenge’ – This Is The Best Glimpse Of The Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News