Batwara 1947 Trailer Review Ft. Sunny Deol, Karan Deol & Shabana Azmi ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

“Tu mere baap ko nahi jaanta, wo naa ghar dekhenge, naa Sarhad, seedha ghus ke maarenge,” roars Karan Deol as Sunny Deol decides to protect Shabana Azmi – a Hindu woman in a newly formed Pakistan in the trailer of Batwara 1947! And there! I am sold on this film already! Trust me, when it was announced that Aamir Khan is collaborating with Sunny Deol for a film based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Ni Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai, I was one of the happiest souls! Say why? Because I have seen this play thrice in my life by different drama groups, and this story is so strong that it cannot disappoint a single soul! Now that the trailer of Batwara 1947 is out, I can vouch that Rajkumar Santoshi is all set for a thunderous comeback with Sunny Paaji and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath!

The trailer is lengthy. It gives away the plotline straight! But those who have not read or seen it will have a blast watching this trailer! And those who have seen the play or read it, will have goosebumps looking at the brilliant transformation of Sunny Deol as Sikandar Mirza and Shabana Azmi as Mai.

Batwara 1947 trailer promises a bone-chilling, high-voltage masterclass in storytelling that will leave you with goosebumps. Releasing this Independence Day on August 14, the film doesn’t just revisit the blood-soaked pages of the Partition; it establishes the very idea of religion, human empathy, and secularism without losing an ounce of theatrical chest-thumping mass appeal.

Sunny Deol looks Godly as Sikandar Mirza protecting Shabana Azmi. He promises to hold the structural pillars of the narrative with his intensity! Shabana Azmi is looking too prepared to deliver an award-winning performance. The vulnerability in her eyes, despite the stubbornness as a Hindi woman, praying to Lord Rama in a newly formed Pakistan, refusing to leave her Haveli in Lahore, looks heart-touching!

Even Karan Deol and Preity Zinta balance the intensity of the trailer with their warmth and determination! Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal get enough screen space in the trailer as well, proving that the film is not going to disappoint at all!

AR Rahman’s background score elevates every single dialogue to an anthem. Clearly, Batwara 1947, is not looking like another period film piling on the India – Pakistan’s partition tragedy! It looks too human and emotional story about belonging and displacement!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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Must Read: Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol Turns Sikandar Mirza – A Man From Lucknow Forced To Leave India & Settle In Lahore? Decoding The Story Of Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Santoshi’s Film!

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