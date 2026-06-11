Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol, is one of the big Bollywood releases of 2026, and everyone is eager to see how it performs at the Indian box office. With the resurgence of Sunny’s crowd pull in the post-COVID era, the potential of the film is high, and despite a clash with a highly anticipated romantic thriller, it is likely to open well. But will it be able to repeat the magic of Gadar 2 and Border 2? Let’s discuss it below!

Sunny Deol’s strong post-pandemic box office resurgence

Sunny’s comeback story is one of the biggest phenomena of Bollywood in the post-COVID era. It started with Gadar 2, which was betting heavily on nostalgia. It clicked with the masses big time and gave Sunny a much-deserved epic comeback at the box office. The momentum helped his Jaat to an extent, and again, combined with the sequel factor, Border 2 fetched strong collections. Now, the box office enthusiasts are expecting a similar outcome with his upcoming biggie.

Gadar 2 and Border 2 set a high opening-day benchmark for Batwara 1947

Talking about the opening day collections, Gadar 2 recorded a fantastic start at the Indian box office, scoring 40.1 crore net. Jaat opened much lower at 9.62 crore net. Sunny Deol bounced back with Border 2, which opened at 32.1 crore net. As we can see, Sunny has achieved the 30 crore milestone twice in the post-COVID era, and both are his biggest openers of all time. However, he might just not be able to achieve the milestone thrice with Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 won’t make things easy for Sunny’s biggie

The biggest hurdle for Batwara 1947 is a high-voltage clash with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2. Both movies are scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, and as of now, the Awarapan sequel is ahead in terms of pre-release buzz. The romantic thriller is riding high on nostalgia as it marks Emraan’s return as a brooding lover. While commercially, Awarapan was a failure, over the years, it gained cult status, and for the sequel, there’s strong buzz on the ground. With a strong buzz among audiences, Awarapan 2 won’t give an easy pass to Batwara 1947 when it comes to screen-sharing.

No sequel factor to the advantage

Besides a major clash, Batwara 1947 also lacks the sequel factor, which was crucial in attracting audiences to Gadar 2 and Border 2. We saw how Jaat, which was a non-sequel film, opened below 10 crore. Yes, due to the Independence Day weekend and the patriotic flavor, the film is expected to open well, but it is likely to stay below the 30 crore mark. Let’s see if the trailer makes any major turnaround.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Trisha Krishnan Silently Crosses The 2200 Crore Mark Post-COVID With Karuppu!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News