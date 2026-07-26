Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



After back-to-back disappointments, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a big comeback with her recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film had a decent pre-release buzz, which helped it register a good start. Further, with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it went on to score big at the box office and emerged as a clean hit. It also became Samantha’s first-ever 100 crore grosser globally as a solo lead. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Telugu action comedy thriller was theatrically released on June 19. It received mixed reviews from critics, but among audiences, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. As a result, after a good start, it managed to build the momentum and emerged as a success in India as well as overseas. Despite several new releases, it stayed in theaters successfully for five weeks and minted moolah.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaraam earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Maa Inti Bangaaram started its journey by scoring 4.85 crore, and over its lifetime run, it multiplied the opening-day collection by almost 13 times. As per the final update, it earned 62 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 73.16 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 27.8 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 100.96 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 62 crore

India gross – 73.16 crore

Overseas gross – 27.8 crore

Worldwide gross – 100.96 crore

Maa Inti Bangaraam enjoys over 100% returns!

Maa Inti Bangaraam was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore. Against this, it scored 62 crore net, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 32 crore. Calculated further, it equals a solid 106.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 62 crore

ROI – 32 crore

ROI% – 106.66%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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