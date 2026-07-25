Maa Inti Bangaaram North America Box Office (Closing Collection) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a smashing comeback with her recent outing, Maa Inti Bangaaram. After being in theaters for five weeks, the film has finally concluded its glorious run at the overseas box office. Of all overseas territories, North America (USA and Canada) contributed the largest share of business, raking in over 100% profit for distributors by earning $2 million+. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report of North America!

The Telugu action comedy thriller was released on June 19, with premieres taking place on June 18. Backed by good pre-release buzz, the film saw impressive premiere pre-sales for a women-led entertainer. In premieres, it grossed a solid $280K, while the overall day 1 (including premieres) brought in $533.4K. Post such a strong start, it didn’t look back and emerged as a huge hit.

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn at the North American box office?

After a start of $533.4K, Maa Inti Bangaaram maintained its momentum even after new releases arrived. Eventually, it concluded its successful run at the North American box office by earning $2.082 million, as per Venky Box Office. In Indian rupees, it equals 20.1 crore. Out of this sum, the USA contributed $1.989 million (19.21 crore), while Canada contributed $93K (89.81 lakh).

Coming to the language-wise breakdown, Maa Inti Bangaaram did a business of $2.069 million (19.98 crore) in its original Telugu version. The Tamil version scored $13K (12.55 lakh).

Turns out to be Tollywood’s most profitable film of 2026

For those who don’t know, the break-even target of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer was reportedly $1 million (9.66 crore). Against this breakeven, the film grossed a solid $2.082 million, thus enjoying a clear profit of $1.082 million (10.45 crore). Calculated further, it equals a whopping 108.2% returns. With such returns, it emerged as Tollywood’s most profitable film of 2026 at the North American box office, a massive feat for a women-led entertainer.

North America box office summary:

Breakeven – $1 million ( 9.66 crore )

( ) Collection – $2.082 million ( 20.1 crore )

( ) Profit – $1.082 million ( 10.45 crore )

( ) Profit%- 108.2%

Such a grand success has definitely increased the market of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in North America, and it’ll be interesting to see how her upcoming movies perform in the territory.

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